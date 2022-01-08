IndyCar testing set to begin Monday

The first private test of 2022 for NTT IndyCar Series teams takes place Monday at Sebring international Raceway. With the series’ tight restrictions on test outings, teams will remain relatively inactive until Round 1 at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg arrives on February 25-27.

Two Honda-powered teams kick off routine testing at Sebring with Meyer Shank Racing’s Helio Castroneves and Simon Pagenaud, and Rahal Letterman Lanigan’s Christian Lundgaard, who is making use of a rookie test day.

Next on the calendar is a pair of Chevy-powered entries, with A.J. Foyt Racing and Team Penske conducting evaluation tests with a single car apiece on January 19. The schedule is surprisingly sparse afterwards as the majority of the field will wait until Feb. 14-15 for their next test, with 20 cars set for the 14th and four are registered for the 15th on Sebring’s short course.

Andretti Autosport (4), Arrow McLaren SP (2), Chip Ganassi Racing (4), Dale Coyne Racing (1), Ed Carpenter Racing (2), Juncos Hollinger Racing (1), Rahal Letterman Lanigan (3) and Team Penske (3) are listed for the 14th, with DCR using a rookie day for David Malukas. The 15th has both DCR entries and MSR returning with its two drivers.

Oval testing begins after St. Petersburg, which we’ll capture in a new testing schedule in the coming weeks as more dates are added.