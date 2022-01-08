Brad Pitt linked with F1 racing movie for Apple

Acting star Brad Pitt is reportedly set to be the next acting star to portray a Formula 1 driver on the screen, although this time it will apparently be a TV screen. Deadline.com reports “Apple is in exclusive negotiations and will close the first big film package of the new year. That’s the highly competitive race to acquire an untitled pitch package that will have Brad Pitt playing a racer who comes out of retirement to mentor a younger driver and take his final stab at glory on the track as the younger driver’s teammate.”

While that might sound worryingly close to the plot of the widely disparaged Driven IndyCar movie of 2001, the Hollywood Reporter claims that 7-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton will be involved with the project in some fashion. Experienced action movie director Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick, Tron: Legacy) and Top Gun producer Jerry Bruckheimer also are set to partner with Pitt on the film.

Pitt’s interest in racing is well known, the star having appeared at a number of major events such as his appearance at Le Mans in 2016 to help promote the FIA’s Action for Road Safety campaign (pictured above). In fact, Pitt and Kosinski had previously joined up to make a movie version of the Carroll Shelby biography “Go Like Hell,” but that project did not come together and the tale of Shelby’s battle with Ferrari at Le Mans on behalf of Ford was eventually filmed as Ford V Ferrari, with Matt Damon playing Shelby.

Deadline cites sources saying the untitled Pitt F1 movie package was “in the $130 million-$140 million range, before above-the-line compensation.” No release date has been set.