On episode 25 of Inside the SCCA I talk with Kelton Jago. Kelton is a U.S. Army veteran who fell in love with motorsports through performance driving courses he took for work. He drives an FE2 car and he’s made four Runoffs appearances; with a best finish of 4th place in 2019. He’s currently with the US Marshals Service and he’s part of a great non-profit “Racing for Heroes.”

