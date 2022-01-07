IndyCar inks Brazil and Latin America TV deal with ESPN

The NTT IndyCar Series has restored an invaluable link to its Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking audience. A new three-year deal has been announced by ESPN Brazil that will see the Disney Group broadcast the series in “all of Latin America and Brazil.”

According to the release, “ESPN and Star+ have guaranteed NTT IndyCar Series broadcasting rights from 2022 onwards. The motorsport category will have all its races broadcast live on pay TV channels and on the streaming platform, as well as practice sessions and qualifying for the entire Brazilian market.”

Following the end of its relationship with ABC/ESPN and signing of an exclusive deal with NBC, the series assumed responsibilities for forging new television partnerships outside of North America, and despite its efforts to recreate the same kind of footprint it had beforehand, its reach fell short in many key markets, including Mexico.

With the rise in performance and popularity by Mexico’s Pato O’Ward at Arrow McLaren SP, the full-time return of Brazil’s Helio Castroneves — the four-time and reigning Indy 500 winner — at Meyer Shank Racing and the ongoing presence of countryman Tony Kanaan at Chip Ganassi Racing, the new deal through 2024 lands at the perfect time.

A senior IndyCar official tells RACER more insights on the Latin American coverage plans and the series’ international TV deals for 2022 will be revealed as we move closer to the February 25-27 season debut in St. Petersburg.