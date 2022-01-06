Harris to serve as crew chief for McDowell

Blake Harris is getting his shot at being a NASCAR Cup Series crew chief as Front Row Motorsports announced Thursday that Harris will serve in the role for Michael McDowell’s No. 34 Ford team.

Harris is a protege of Cole Pearn and James Small, having worked alongside both at Furniture Row Racing and Joe Gibbs Racing. Harris was one of the key pieces to the success of both organizations and was a member of the winning championship team at Furniture Row in 2017. He was most recently the car chief at Gibbs for Martin Truex Jr.’s team, which finished second in the Cup Series championship last season with four wins.

“Blake has proven to be championship leader who is ready to take McDowell and our No. 34 team to the next level,” said Jerry Freeze, the general manager of Front Row Motorsports. “He’s young but has a wealth of knowledge and experience with one of the best teams in the NASCAR Cup Series. He played a key role in wins and a championship. Blake is the type of person we want to help us continue to contend.”

Harris has been a part of over 25 race wins in the Cup Series. His resume also includes time spent at Evernham Motorsports.

Harris replaces Drew Blickensderfer, who left the organization in mid-December and was announced earlier this week as a new hire at Stewart-Haas Racing. Harris will immediately begin working with defending Daytona 500 champion McDowell, who returns for his fifth season with Front Row Motorsports. The team will participate in upcoming Next Gen tests at Daytona International Speedway on Jan. 11 and 12 and at Phoenix Raceway on Jan. 25 and 26.