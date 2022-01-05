Long Beach City Council approves GP through 2028

IndyCar’s second biggest race has received an important boost as the Acura Grand Prix at Long Beach was approved with an extension through 2028.

“The Grand Prix extension that has been approved by the City Council is the result of extensive discussions with City leadership that we believe has resulted in benefits to all parties concerned,” said Grand Prix Association of Long Beach President and CEO Jim Michaelian. “The Grand Prix has always been a very strong community event and this agreement just amplifies the unique relationship with the City of Long Beach going forward. Our thanks to all those who assisted in getting this done.”

Founded in 1975 by Chris Pook and Dan Gurney as an event headlined by the SCCA Formula 5000 series, the Long Beach Grand Prix has grown to become America’s crown jewel among street races, with long histories of Formula 1, the CART IndyCar Series, Champ Car and the current NTT IndyCar Series as its features series.

Despite the cancellation of the 2020 race due to COVID-19 and the push from its traditional April date to the end of September in 2021, the most recent AGPALB was greeted with robust crowds across the three-day event. And with IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship leading Saturday’s activities with a 100-minute round showcasing prototypes and GTs, plus a variety of vintage race cars and other attractions, the event continues to maintain its place as an annual celebration of speed in Southern California.