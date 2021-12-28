Any future titles are a bonus - Verstappen

Max Verstappen says he has achieved his dream of winning the drivers’ championship, and any further titles from now on will be a bonus.

The Dutchman was crowned champion after a controversial end to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, but had gone into the weekend with a slight advantage due to his greater number of victories in an impressive season. After having led for much of the year, Verstappen’s first title comes at the age of 24, and while he’s sure he’ll win more if he has the car to do so, he says it’s no longer a major motivation for him.

“After the win, I was relieved because that was always my dream, of course, to win once and everything that comes now is a bonus in the end,” Verstappen told Austrian TV show Sport und Talk. “But I think if I’m back in the first race, then of course I want to win again. And when I have the fastest car again, I will do it again.”

Verstappen’s father Jos was a big part of his journey to Formula 1, and the new world champion said it was special to be able to celebrate him immediately after achieving his ambition.

“When I got out of the car, of course, I quickly saw him,” he said. “Everything comes back again, from the go-kart time, where we drove together all over Europe and for the dream to be in Formula 1, but then to win the championship as well. That was maybe 30 or 40 seconds or so, but that was really nice to have my father there.”

Despite claiming that he has never dreamed of winning multiple titles, Verstappen said he wants to stay with Red Bull for the next decade to try and replicate this year’s success.

“I am very happy where I am now and I hope that we can do this together for another 10, 15 years.”