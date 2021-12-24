St. Petersburg added to 2022 GT America calendar

SRO Motorsports America has added an eighth round of the GT America powered by AWS championship for 2022, as part of the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

For 2022, the second edition of the series featuring single-driver, 40-minute doubleheaders with GT3, GT2, and GT4 machinery will kick off the new season on the streets of the Florida city on February 25-27. The streets of St. Petersburg are no stranger to SRO America competition, with Pirelli GT4 America and TC America powered by Skip Barber racing on the temporary circuit last in 2019.

“We’re really excited to add the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg back to our SRO America calendar,” said president and CEO of SRO Motorsports America, Greg Gill. “GT America powered by AWS brings high-tech sports cars from the top-tier brands, with world class GT drivers to the streets for an unforgettable experience.”

Updated 2022 GT America powered by AWS schedule:

February 25-27, Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

April 15-17, Sonoma Raceway

June 17-19, Virginia International Raceway

July 22-24, Watkins Glen International

August 5-7, Music City Grand Prix, Nashville

August 19-21, Road America

September 23-25, Sebring International Raceway

October 7-9, Indianapolis Motor Speedway