One-off Figoni-bodied Delahaye headlines Worldwide Auctioneers Scottsdale card

A one-off 1935 Delahaye 135M Competition Drophead Coupe with coachwork by Figoni will be offered at Worldwide Auctioneers’ Scottsdale Auction on January 26. One of only four Delahayes built by Figoni in 1935, this car, which debuted at the ’35 Paris Motor Show, is the only known survivor.

The gorgeous machine was well-documented before Delahaye historians lost track of its whereabouts. Recently, the car — depicted in the Delahaye Figoni book by Jean-Paul Tissot — became the source of an intense five-year research effort, helmed by its owner Sally Perkins, and undertaken by many of the greatest living Delahaye historians and experts in France.

