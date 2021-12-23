Turner unveils its M4 GT3 entries for IMSA GTD

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship entrant Turner Motorsport showed off its new BMW M4 GT3 cars that will replace the M6 GT3s the team has campaigned the past six seasons. The new cars, which recently tested at Daytona, will open the 2022 IMSA season for the team in the GTD class at the Rolex 24 At Daytona with drivers Bill Auberlen, Robby Foley, Michael Dinan and Jens Klingmann.

“The 2022 GT Daytona class rules allow us to compete against all teams on equal footing,” said team owner Will Turner. “Everything will be hopefully balanced with Gold and Silver drivers racing head-to-head with the Platinum drivers. The pairing of Bill Auberlen and Robby Foley is as good as anyone, so our expectations are pretty high. ”

Dinan will be making his first start at the Rolex 24 and continue as Turner’s third driver in the Michelin Endurance Cup races at Sebring, Watkins Glen and Road Atlanta. In addition, Dinan and Foley will co-drive a second Turner Motorsport BMW M4 GT3 in SRO GT World Challenge Championship.

“Michael has progressed very nicely over the past season driving with Robby and I am expecting on good things from him supporting our IMSA endurance effort,” said Turner. “Jens has raced the BMW M6 with us in past seasons, co-driving to our first M6 win at Road America in 2017. Additionally, in his role as a BMW Motorsport driver, Jens has spent a great deal of time during the development of the M4 GT3. There is a great deal of synergy in our line-up.”

The team, which recently opened an all-new headquarters in Newton, New Hampshire that will support greater growth, will be further bolstered for the new year with the addition of Jay O’Connell as race engineer beginning at the Rolex 24. O’Connell joined the team last season to work on Turner’s SRO program. “The combination of Don Salama, our strategist, and Jay is sure to generate some excitement and keep all our competitors on their toes,” Turner added.

