Solo National Tour now with season points

Come 2022, the Tire Rack SCCA Solo National Tour — formerly Championship Tour — will have a new season-long look, with a year-long point championship up for grabs in each class.

Competitors will have the opportunity to score points in each National Tour event throughout the season, with three of the best-scoring events counting toward the individual season total. Drivers must attend the Tire Rack SCCA Solo Nationals Championship event to be eligible for the year-end trophies; however, results at Solo Nationals will not count in the point chase and instead be used as a tiebreaker, if necessary.

Points will be awarded on a performance-based scale, utilizing a formula that the Great Lakes Division has used with great success in its Divisional Series. This has served those in the Division well for years, rewarding not just finishing position but relative finish as compared to the class leader.

That formula is: 100 — (900 x ((Entrant’s Time – Class Winning Time) / (Class Winning Time))

For example:

Pos. in class Driver Total Time for Event

(in seconds) Points Awarded for This Event 1 Driver 1 117.290 100.00 2 Driver 2 117.337 99.64 3 Driver 3 117.842 95.76 4 Driver 4 117.950 94.94 5 Driver 5 118.172 93.23

“We’ve received feedback from competitors over the years that the National Tour feels like a series of stand-alone events, rather than a cohesive unit,” Rick Myers, Director of Solo, said. “It is still possible to attend just one event a year, and we encourage those who want to, to continue to do so. But this is a new opportunity for those who want to run for a season-long championship to do so, and it offers a new dynamic to the Tire Rack National Tour in advance of Solo Nationals.”

The 2022 Tire Rack SCCA Solo National Tour season begins in March, with a full calendar of events.