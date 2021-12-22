MSR partners with Arctic Wolf; unveils 2022 IMSA livery

Meyer Shank Racing has secured a new multiyear partnership with Arctic Wolf, a leader in security operations.

Arctic Wolf will begin its partnership with MSR on both of the team’s NTT IndyCar Series and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship entries starting in 2022. The company will have a presence on the No. 06 and No.60 IndyCars driven by Helio Castroneves and Simon Pagenaud respectively, as well as the No. 60 MSR Acura ARX-05 DPi driven by Oliver Jarvis and Tom Blomqvist. Castroneves will also join the MSR IMSA effort for the season-opening Rolex 24 At Daytona in January.

“We’re very excited to have another multiyear partnership in place as we continue to build and grow our organization,” said MSR co-owner Mike Shank. “Arctic Wolf has a lot of very talented and highly competitive people who are focused on solving problems for their clients, so there is a natural fit there. This program should unlock more opportunities for MSR as well as Arctic Wolf, and we’re excited to have them on both of our IMSA and IndyCars.”

Arctic Wolf’s marquee Arctic Wolf Security Operations platform enables customers of all sizes to easily manage their security operations, unifying their existing security tools into one experience ensuring protection against cyberattacks.

“Professional racing and cybersecurity share a commonality in speed and precision—where literal seconds can make or break any outcome,” said Dan Larson, chief marketing officer, Arctic Wolf. “As we continue our explosive business growth and expand our brand globally, we are proud to support the Meyer Shank Racing team with this partnership.”

Meyer Shank Racing will return to action in January for the annual Roar Before the 24 followed by the Rolex 24 At Daytona on January 29th. The IndyCar season kicks off on the streets of St Petersburg at the end of February.