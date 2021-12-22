Heart of Racing adds Aston GTD Pro entry

The Heart of Racing team will add a new Aston Martin Vantage GT3 entry in IMSA’s new GTD Pro class to complement its ongoing entry in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s GTD category.

Its No. 23 GTD Pro effort will be helmed by Alex Riberas and Ross Gunn with Maxime Martin joining in for IMSA’s longest events. The familiar No. 27 GTD Aston Martin will be led by Roman De Angelis with Tom Gamble, Darren Turner, and team principal Ian James completing the car’s Rolex 24 At Daytona effort. Outside of the endurance races in the No. 23 car, Martin will pair with De Angelis in the No. 27 at IMSA’s WeatherTech Sprint Cup rounds.

“After the momentum and lessons we learned in 2021 we are ready to expand the adventure, the obvious next step for our program was to expand into the new IMSA GTD Pro class,” James said of the front-running program that debuted in 2020. “We are excited to push our limits as a team and continue to challenge ourselves against the best teams and drivers.”