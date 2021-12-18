Porsche teases images of LMDh

Porsche offered a glimpse of its prototype future Saturday by revealing the first images of its LMDh car that will compete in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship beginning in 2023 as part of its annual Night of Champions honoring the German marque’s global motorsports accomplishments for the current year and previewing the season ahead. The event, which was held virtually rather than live due to the pandemic, also confirmed Dane Cameron and Felipe Nasr as factory drivers for the project.

The images are the first of an actual race car from any of the five manufacturers committed to competing in IMSA’s new top-tier prototype class when it debuts in 2023. Porsche is partnering with Team Penske and chassis manufacturer Multimatic on the project under the Porsche Penske Motorsport banner. The team will compete in both the WeatherTech Championship and the FIA World Endurance Championship.

“We are working all out with our partner Penske on the development of the new LMDh prototype and collaborate closely with the chassis manufacturer Multimatic at all times,” said Thomas Laudenbach, manager of Porsche Motorsport. “In January, we will begin intensive testing to ensure that we are optimally prepared for our 2023 competition debut.”