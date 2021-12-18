Porsche confirms Cameron and Nasr as new factory drivers

Two-time IMSA DPi champion Felipe Nasr and three-time IMSA title winner Dane Cameron have been confirmed as the newest members of Porsche’s factory driver squad. The Californian and Brazilian duo are expected to play a major role once the new Penske Porsche Motorsports LMDh program debuts in 2023, and prior to his return to the top category of prototypes, Nasr will be utilized in GTD Pro at IMSA’s four longest events with Pfaff Motorsports and co-drivers Matt Campbell and Mathieu Jaminet.

“I’m very excited to be joining the Porsche family and team Pfaff ahead of the 2022 season,” he said. “I always love going to Daytona and having a shot of winning the Rolex 24; this time will be completely new to in the GTD Pro class. Hopefully it will a smooth transition and a fast learning process with the help of my well-experienced teammates Matt and Mathieu.”

The 29-year-old is also tipped to assist PPM’s foray into the FIA WEC’s LMP2 class in 2022 as a primer for its upcoming WEC and IMSA LMDh campaigns.

“The prototypes have a special place in my heart, having won two IMSA championships,” Nasr continued. “Adjusting to the driving style of a GT3 car will be the main thing, like the cornering speeds and braking zones. I’m really looking forward to start working with everyone within the team and getting the most out of it – as a racer I’m always up for a new challenge. Off-season, I’m spending a week completely offline fishing in the Amazon and enjoying some laid-back days in the jungle – something I try to do once a year at least.”

Plans for Cameron were not outlined by Porsche, but the IMSA GTD, DP, and DPi champion can be expected to focus heavily on helping PPM to ready its LMDh model between various race assignments to keep the American tuned and ready for 2023.