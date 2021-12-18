Pfaff to GTD Pro with Porsche

Pfaff Motorsports will not defend its new IMSA GTD championship, but the Canadian team isn’t leaving the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. In response to its breakthrough achievement with the No. 9 Porsche 911 GT3 R, the German factory has nominated the team led by Steve Bortolotti to represent the brand in IMSA’s new GTD Pro class next season with three works drivers.

Retaining the name No. 9 and the fan-favorite plaid livery, the main change is the upgrade in classes and the arrival of Australia’s Matt Campbell and France’s Mathieu Jaminet for the entire GTD Pro calendar, and new Porsche factory driver Felipe Nasr from Brazil who will appear at the four endurance rounds.

“2022 will be just our third full season in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and in that short time, I’m incredibly proud of what the whole Pfaff Motorsports team has accomplished, winning four races and the GTD championship in 2021,” said team owner Chris Pfaff.

“We’re excited to be taking the next big step, and are grateful for the confidence that Porsche has shown in us. With an amazing driver line-up and a great team behind them, all of the ingredients are in place for a successful season.”

Although unconfirmed, the trio are expected to transition from GTD Pro to the new LMDh class in 2023 with the Porsche Penske Motorsports team.

“I’m super happy to be joining Pfaff in GTD Pro,” Jaminet said. “It was really my priority to race full time in the USA in 2022, and to be racing with the reigning GTD champions is a privilege. The team showed great performances this season and I can’t wait to get it started at Daytona. Matt and I know each other really well and we’ve already had some good success. This should help us to perform straight away. We like the same things on the car and have the same feedback to push the team. He also knows the team so this will help me integrate quicker with everyone.

“Our goal is clear; we’ve got all the ingredients to be up front, so the target is to try and win the championship. Obviously we are always looking at the big races, so Daytona and Sebring are also on top of my list. Let’s see what the year has got for us.”