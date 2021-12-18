Christensen returning to full-time seat in WEC with Porsche

Porsche have confirmed a full-season two-car GTE Pro effort for the 2022 FIA World Endurance Championship with a changed line-up for their No. 92 911 RSR-19.

The No. 91 will returns Gianmaria Bruni and Richard Lietz, with Kevin Estre set for another run in the No. 92 sister car. Estre will share the ride with fellow 2018/19 FIA WEC GT champion Michael Christensen, who is set for a full season after serving as an addition for the endurance rounds in 2021.

Neel Jani, a full season driver in the GTE Pro line-up for the 2021 season is not returning to the squad.

The two full-season driver crews will be supported by Frédéric Makowiecki in the No. 91 and Laurens Vanthoor in the No. 92 at the 2022 Le Mans 24 Hours.