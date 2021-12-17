G-Drive By APR confirms line-ups for two-car LMP2 Rolex 24 entry

Accomplished LMP2 entrant G-Drive Racing by APR has announced a pair of entries in the class for its Rolex 24 At Daytona debut next month.

The Russian team’s No. 68 ORECA will be led by three-time DTM champion Rene Rast, who returns to the Rolex 24 for the first time since 2019 when he competed for the Mazda factory DPi team.

Rast will be joined by IndyCar veteran Ed Jones, 21-year-old Danish open-wheel racer Oliver Rasmussen and experienced French gentleman driver Francois Heriau.

The sister No. 69 entry will be crewed by reigning European Le Mans Series LMP2 Pro-Am champion John Falb from Las Vegas, Nevada; FIA F2 multiple race winner Luca Ghiotto, Australian LMP2 racer James Allen and 17-year-old Dutch F4 racer Tijmen van der Helm, who will celebrate his 18th birthday during the Daytona event.

The confirmation of the two-car effort ads further to a growing group of European-based teams contesting IMSA events in LMP2 for 2022, with plans already revealed by Danish squad High Class Racing, Dutch team Racing Team Nederland and US-flagged but Spanish-based DragonSpeed already confirmed for a variety of IMSA programs.

The 60th running of the Rolex 24 is set for Jan. 29-30 and serves as the opening round of the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship.