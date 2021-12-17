Ben Sulayem wins vote to become new FIA president

Mohammed Ben Sulayem has won the FIA presidential election to succeed Jean Todt, defeating Graham Stoker with nearly 62% of the vote.

The 60-year-old Emirati becomes the first non-European to hold the role, and was successful with his “FIA for Members” campaign, that suggested more change was needed in the federation as opposed to the greater continuity offered by Stoker, who served as Todt’s deputy president for sport. Ben Sulayem’s pledges include committing to double motorsport participation worldwide, strengthen diversity and inclusion and be a leading opinion-former on sustainable mobility.

“I am very honored to have been elected FIA president at the conclusion of the Annual General Assembly in Paris today,” Ben Sulayem said. “I thank all the Member Clubs for their esteem and trust. I congratulate Graham for his campaign and his engagement to the Federation.

“I wish to express my infinite gratitude in the name of the FIA and that of its Members to Jean Todt for all that has been achieved over the past 12 years. I am committed to pursuing the important work and make motorsport and mobility take further steps forward.”

Appointed to an initial four-year term, Ben Sulayem’s team include Carmelo Sanz de Barros as president of the senate, Robert Reid as deputy president for sport and Tim Shearman as deputy president for mobility.

Outgoing president Todt congratulated Ben Sulayem on his victory, as it was formalized the night after the FIA Prize Giving Gala that brought the curtain down on the 2021 season.

“A chapter has come to an end,” Todt said. “We can be collectively satisfied of our achievements in motorsport and safe and sustainable mobility over the past 12 years. I would like to warmly thank my team, our administration and all our Member Clubs for their unwavering commitment, enthusiasm and resilience. I congratulate Mohammed on his election as FIA president and wish him, his team, and the Federation the best of success for the years to come.”