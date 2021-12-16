RECAP: Race Industry Week, Day 4

After five days, 55 hours of live webinars and more than 150 guest speakers from across the motorsport industry, the 2021 edition of EPARTRADE’s Online Race Industry Week is a wrap. But if you weren’t able to tune in live, you can watch any of the webinars on demand right here on RACER.com.

Today, we revisit the webinars from the fourth day on Thursday, December 2, including Ray Evernham, IndyCar owner Beth Paretta, racing bosses for manufacturers Ford, GM, Mazda and Toyota, and more. Keep checking back all this week to hear from the biggest names in the industry in Online Race Industry Week, sponsored by ETS Racing Fuels and Penske Racing Shocks, and presented by AEM Performance Electronics, ARP Inc, and Motul.

DAY 4 VIDEOS

Ray Evernham

Featured series: IndyCar

Featured race team: Paretta Autosport, with Beth Paretta

NHRA’s Ron Capps

Ford Performance’s Mark Rushbrook

GM’s Jim Campbell

Mazda’s Mo Murry

TRD’s David Wilson

“Driver Training Simulator” by Turn 2 Racing

“When Few Microns Can Change Everything” by Oerlikon Balzers

“PitLogic: a Complete Race Team Management Tool”

“Racing Fuels & Fluids” by TOTAL Elf

“The Best Finishing Solutions for Best Performance” by Giant

“Clear Voice Communications” by AF Accessories

“Shock Dyno Technology” by Intercomp

“Diversity and Inclusion in Racing” by RACER.com

“EV Systems & Conversions Basics” by AEM