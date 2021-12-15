Montoya adds father/son twist to 2022 IMSA campaign with DragonSpeed

Henrik Hedman and Juan Pablo Montoya will race in DragonSpeed’s 2022 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship LMP2 entry. DragonSpeed, which won the ProAm class at this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans (main image), joins a growing list of LMP2 teams that plan to contest the IMSA LMP2 season.

At Sebring, Hedman and Montoya will be joined by Montoya’s son, 16-year-old Sebastian. It will be the first time that the Montoyas share a car with each other. Sebastian Montoya recently tested the team’s ORECA 07 at the World Endurance Championship’s Rookie Test in Bahrain.

“I’m really happy to be back with DragonSpeed next season,” Juan Pablo Montoya said.

“It’ll be a new adventure as we’ll be doing IMSA this time where I’m really familiar with the tracks and race strategies, so it should be a lot of fun. I can’t wait to team up with Henrik (Hedman) again, and I’m even more excited to share a car with Sebastian for the first time.”

Hedman, the Bronze-rated driver in the program, has been racing with DragonSpeed for nine seasons.

“It’s a great feeling to come back to IMSA with Henrik (Hedman) in 2022 after achieving our goal together at Le Mans,” DragonSpeed’s team principal Elton Julian said.

“He’s looking for a few more notches on his racing belt with our help, and I want to thank him once again for his confidence in DragonSpeed. Working with Juan Pablo has been one of the highlights of my racing career, and there’s much more to come from the relationship, not least the opportunity to help Sebastian establish himself as a star in the making.”

Additional drivers for the Rolex 24 at Daytona were not announced.

“Racing with dad is a dream come true, as he’s been my idol growing up,” Sebastian Montoya said. “The Bahrain test was a great experience and the team helped me so much to improve in our short time together. I look forward to working with DragonSpeed again and making more progress.”