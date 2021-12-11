VIDEO: Friday at the PRI Show

Friday at the PRI Trade Show in Indianapolis opened with another full day of PRI Education seminars, with sessions leading with the 5th annual Women in Motorsports Panel and the first-ever PRI Presidents Panel, followed by racing valve spring design and development, Shock Troops: The View From The Counter, Facebook marketing, Tom Shay’s session covering business cashflow, EFI tuning, and content marketing. Exhibitor seminars, meantime, covered crankshafts, wet sump oil technology, Army ground systems, shock dynos, brake systems, fuel injectors, and more.