Goikhberg and Abbate teaming full-time in TA2 with BC Race Cars

BC Race Cars has announced that Michele Abbate and Misha Goikhberg will compete full-time in the Trans-Am TA2 National pro series for 2022. It will be the first full-season campaign in the Canadian team’s 17 years in Trans-Am.

Russian-born Canadian racer Goikhberg has been driving with BCR for four years on a part-time basis, as his schedule allowed. He gave BCR its first TA2 win as well as numerous podium finishes.

“Very excited to do a full-time season of Trans-Am and build on the momentum that the BC Race Cars program has built over the last few seasons,” said Goikhberg. “It is a very interesting championship, with increasing grid sizes and increasing quality of teams and drivers. Our goal is to win races and a championship.”

“We have developed such a great relationship with Misha over the years. Our

growing success as a team is the communication between driver, coach, engineer, and crew; we are now ready to take this next step,” said team co-owner Blaise Csida. “He is an amazing driver who works diligently to improve himself and the team, and just a wonderful person to

be around. We are privileged to work with him.”

“The National tour series has been my goal for many years now, and I cannot put into words how honored I am to be racing with such a talented and proven team like BC Race Cars,” said Abbate. “I learned so much during my time with them and I am ecstatic about what’s to come in 2022.”