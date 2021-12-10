Coyne, Vasser Sullivan confirm split

Dale Coyne Racing and the Vasser Sullivan Racing team have confirmed the end of their co-entry relationship in the NTT IndyCar Series. As reported by RACER on Monday, DCR has joined forces with HMD Motorsports on the No. 18 Honda, replacing Vasser Sullivan.

“Vasser Sullivan Racing wants to thank Dale for his partnership over the last four seasons,” the team said. “We reaffirm our desire to compete in the NTT IndyCar Series and wish Dale and the Dale Coyne Racing team the best of luck in the future.”

After confirming Takuma Sato this week in the No. 51 DCR with Rick Ware Racing entry, HMD and driver David Malukas are next on the list to be confirmed in the No. 18.

“We’ve had a great and successful time with our partners at Vasser Sullivan Racing and we appreciate everything Jimmy and Sulli have done and brought to the team and our No.18 entry,” the Coyne team said. “We’re grateful for these last four seasons with them. We understand that they want to focus on their sportscar endeavors, and we wish them continued success with their factory Lexus deal and the best of luck in their future projects.”