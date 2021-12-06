Vasser Sullivan, Coyne to end IndyCar partnership

Dale Coyne, Jimmy Vasser, and James ‘Sulli’ Sullivan are expected to bring an end to one of the longest co-entry relationships in the NTT IndyCar Series paddock. RACER understands Coyne, who added Rick Ware Racing as a co-entrant on his second Honda-powered entry in 2021, will announce HMD Motorsports as the replacement for Vasser Sullivan with Indy Lights runner-up David Malukas as the driver.

RACER also understands Vasser and Sullivan continue to discuss potential co-entry options with other IndyCar teams for 2022 while they work on plans to become a standalone entrant in the coming years. Representatives from the team were unavailable for comment on the split.

Formed in 2017 after the closure of KVSH Racing, Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan brought the Illinois-based team owner, 1996 CART IndyCar Series champion, and Texas-based businessman together to run four-time Champ Car champion Sebastien Bourdais, who delivered two race wins and five podiums through 2019 in the No. 18 entry.

With Santino Ferrucci moving into the car for 2020, and another change being made last season when Ed Jones was placed in the No. 18, DCRwVS pursued follow-up victories or podiums, but were limited to a best result of fourth with Ferrucci at the Indy 500 across those 30 races.

Separate from their IndyCar partnership with Coyne, Vasser and Sullivan branched out into team ownership in IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in collaboration with Lexus. Taking over the Lexus GT Daytona program from the former 3GT Racing in 2019, the North Carolina-based Vasser Sullivan outfit became an instant contender with its two-car Lexus RC F GT3 program.

With a shop, transporters, and at least one known Dallara DW12 chassis among its assets, Vasser Sullivan could be primed to add a full-time IndyCar program as early as 2023 or 2024 when a new hybrid engine formula debuts.