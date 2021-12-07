SCCA Enduro gets a National Tour for 2022

The SCCA Enduro Program is continuing development by adding a four-event SCCA Enduro National Tour to compliment the inaugural SCCA Endurance Team National Championship at Sebring International Raceway, March 31 – April 2.

The 2022 National Enduro schedule includes:

March 31 – April 2: Enduro Nationals at Sebring International Raceway, Sebring, Florida

May 21-22: Enduro National Tour: Nelson Ledges Road Course, Garrettsville, Ohio

August 6-7: Enduro National Tour: VIRginia International Raceway, Danville, Virginia

November 19-20: Enduro National Tour: Buttonwillow Raceway Park, Buttonwillow, California

December 10-11: Enduro National Tour: MSR Houston, Angleton, Texas

“Ultimately, SCCA Enduro is a program opportunity for all of our racing Regions to utilize, providing team racing experiences for members all over the country,” SCCA VP, Road Racing Eric Prill said. “But to bring the concept to market, and conduct the events in the way they were designed, the best way to introduce Enduro is through a series of pilot events in partnership with host Regions.

“SCCA is committed to the Enduro concept, and will conduct Enduro National Tour events for the next three years, minimum, to lay a foundation for Regions to build upon and serve as an ultimate path to the National Championship.”

Each of the tracks were selected to introduce the program to a wide audience in a cooperation with each of the host track’s local SCCA Regions. The tours will utilize consistent SCCA staff to lead the event and identify challenges as the program develops. Events will include two races per weekend, with each approximately eight hours in length. Race lengths may be adjusted slightly based on what makes sense in the market, at that time of year.

Each of the tracks add a unique offering to the program. Nelson Ledges, located in Northeast Ohio within driving range of Cleveland, Columbus, Pittsburgh, Chicago and more, is most famous for its “Longest Day” endurance race. VIR is a nationally and world-renowned track that will host the SCCA Runoffs later in 2022 as part of its schedule. Buttonwillow is a favorite amongst west coast drivers, adding a second track to its property this year. MSR Houston, located near Houston, has a strong SCCA and endurance racing base in Texas and beyond in the middle states.

If you’ve missed the previous steps outlining how the program will work, you can view those here – including that first Sebring race, the philosophy behind SCCA’s newest wheel-to-wheel racing program, and how drivers ranging from SCCA National Champions to track day enthusiasts looking to grow their on-track program can participate.