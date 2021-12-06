Acura opting for continuity ahead of IMSA's LMDh switch in 2023

Acura will make no changes to its three primary relationships in IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship series when the new LMDh formula arrives in 2023. As previously reported by RACER, Acura has engaged French constructor ORECA to build its new ARX-06 LMDh chassis. ORECA produces the current ARX-05.

Acura’s factory team structure will also remain intact, with Wayne Taylor Racing and Meyer Shank leading the development and racing of the hybrid ARX-06. In the meantime, WTR, which won the Rolex 24 At Daytona in January — a first for Acura — and vied for the championship all season, and MSR, which has gone for an all-new driver lineup, will try to capture one more title for the brand with the ARX-05 in 2022.

“It is an honor to be representing Acura and HPD in LMDh,” Wayne Taylor said. “I am incredibly excited to continue to work with David Salters and everyone at HPD, and of course Jon Ikeda, Vice President and Acura Brand Officer, for this new chapter after the great success we’ve already accomplished in 2021. I was a big proponent for this right at the very beginning and I’m just really happy that HPD and Acura have chosen us to be one of the teams to compete in 2023.”

Shank echoed Taylor’s sentiments.

“Super proud to be part of this major announcement from Acura and HPD,” he told RACER. “I’ve worked for six or seven years now to further the message of performance within the Acura brand, and this is one of the biggest things we’ve done. I can’t wait to get started.”