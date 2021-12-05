Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Photos: Thursday and Friday at HSR's Classic 12 Hour at Sebring

December 5, 2021

Six more HSR Sebring Historics winners were crowned in the B.R.M. Endurance Challenge and Sasco Sports International/American Challenge 2021 finales Friday at Sebring International Raceway.

The B.R.M. and Sasco Sports season-ending Historic Sportscar Racing championship feature races set the stage for this weekend’s sixth annual HSR Classic Sebring 12 Hour, Pistons and Props, presented by the Alan Jay Automotive Network, which is just getting underway at Sebring International Raceway.

VM Photographer Robin Thompson is photographing the action around the circuit this weekend. Look for a full write-up including his photos in an upcoming issue of Vintage Motorsport magazine.

View the whole photo gallery at VintageMotorsport.com.

 

