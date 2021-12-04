UPDATE: Hamilton cleared over double waved yellows

Lewis Hamilton has been cleared of any wrongdoing for allegedly failing to respect double waved yellow flags in FP3 at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, due to a light being activated accidentally.

The stewards summoned Hamilton ahead of qualifying for the potential breach, after noting he was in a sector that showed double yellows and did not slow. However, after a brief investigation, no further action was taken as Hamilton was deemed not to have been shown the yellow light, which was displayed for less than a second by accident before being cleared.

“The Race Director reported to the Stewards that the double yellow flag warning on the FIA Marshalling System was activated at Light Panel Number 6 accidentally, for less than 1 second. As the on-board video of Car 44 (to be released by the Commercial Rights Holder following this Decision) clearly shows, there was no yellow flag displayed, no yellow lights were displayed to that driver and the yellow warning light was not visible on the driver’s steering wheel.

“Unlike other incidents this year, there was no yellow flag or yellow light displayed to the driver (the driver already being well into the marshalling sector when the system was briefly activated) hence no breach of the regulations has occurred.”

While Hamilton was cleared for that incident, he remains under investigation for impeding Nikita Mazepin later in FP3, with the Haas driver having to take evasive action to avoid contact having rounded a corner on a flying lap unsighted. Hamilton complained at the time that his team had not warned him of the rookie approaching.