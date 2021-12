This edition of The Week In IndyCar guest show features Arrow McLaren SP president Taylor Kiel, using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

We open with insights on McLaren’s 75-percent ownership stake in AMSP, the team’s No. 1 priority for the 2022 season, what Taylor and the team look for when they evaluate a driver like Stoffel Vandoorne, and more.