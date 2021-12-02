NBC reports on 2021 audience gains for IMSA coverage

NBC Sports produced the most-watched event in IMSA history in 2021 and the series saw its viewership double since the partnership between NBC and IMSA began in 2018, according to numbers released today by the company.

Complete viewership of the 2021 Rolex 24 At Daytona across NBC and NBCSN from January 30-31 averaged 1.096 million viewers while 398,000 watched the January 30 broadcast of the race on NBCSN — the most-watched IMSA race on NBC’s dedicated sports channel. An average of 1.23 million viewers watched the Rolex 24 on NBC, up 24 percent from 2020.

Season-long viewership across the various NBC platforms rose 6% from 2020 and was up 52% from 2019. Season-long viewership on NBCSN specifically averaged 179,000, up 3% compared to 2020.

“IMSA continues to gather momentum, with new race cars and expanded manufacturer participation coming into the series over the next couple of years,” IMSA President John Doonan said in November when the TV schedule was revealed. “NBC Sports’ coverage of IMSA has contributed substantially to our success over the last three seasons with record viewership, and we expect our partnership will include further growth next year and well into the future.”

With the shuttering of NBCSN, many of IMSA’s races will transition to the USA network or Peacock, NBC’s streaming platform. Four races next season — the Rolex 24 At Daytona, Laguna Seca, Canadian Tire Motorsports Park, and Petit Le Mans — will be on NBC.

“We’re thrilled to showcase the incredible racing of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2022 and kick things off with the iconic Rolex 24 At Daytona,” Michael Perman, vice president of programming at NBC Sports said.

“With more coverage than ever before on the NBC broadcast network, the inaugural season of IMSA on USA Network and comprehensive live coverage on Peacock, IMSA fans won’t miss a minute of the action,” said Michael Perman, NBC Sports vice president of programming.