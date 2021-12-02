Historic Stock Car #MoreDriven by Goodyear Racing Award concludes this weekend at Sebring

The inaugural edition of the Historic Stock Car #MoreDriven by Goodyear Racing Award wraps up this weekend at Sebring International Raceway where a strong field in the Group 8 Stock Car division has turned out to compete in the season-ending HSR Sebring Historics on the legendary 3.74-mile road course.

Goodyear Racing and Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) entered into the “MoreDriven by Goodyear Racing partnership earlier this year as a three-race battle awarding top Group 8 race finishers at select 2021 HSR race events.

The #MoreDriven Award began at last April’s 43rd HSR Mitty at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, continued with the HSR Fall Historics at Road Atlanta in September and now concludes at Sebring where two more Goodyear Racing winners will be crowned.

Top performers in Historic Stock Car #MoreDriven by Goodyear Award feature races receive a certificate for a set of Goodyear Racing vintage stock radials, which are already a premium tire of choice for HSR Group 8 competitors.



Among the highlight entries at Sebring is multiple Hall of Famer Bill Elliott who returns to the wheel of his 2014 No. 19 Chevrolet Camaro prepared by Vintage Race Car Restorations. Elliott has earned multiple HSR Group 8 wins the last few seasons at Road Atlanta in addition to reaching the top step of victory lane in his most recent appearance at Barber Motorsports Park in 2019.

Another NASCAR notable competing at Sebring this weekend is Joe Nemechek who makes his HSR debut with his own and established NEMCO Motorsports team that has been in operation for more than 30 years. Nemechek competes this weekend in an ex-Terry Labonte Kellogg’s Corn Flakes 2006 No. 5 Chevrolet Monte Carlo owned by Larry Hoopaugh.

Stock Car Group 8 has become one of HSR’s fastest growing and most popular divisions in recent years. This weekend’s Group 8 field at Sebring rivals the 20-car entry for the 43rd HSR Mitty, with entry lists comprised of primarily modern but retired stock cars from the last 20 years.

Historic Stock Car #MoreDriven by Goodyear Racing Award winners in the opening rounds at Road Atlanta include Brian Norman, Mark Furcini, Jack Finch and Elliott.

In addition to the Sebring Historics, the major on-track attraction this weekend is the HSR Classic Sebring 12 Hour, Pistons and Props, tribute race that takes place Saturday and Sunday. It begins with a symbolic 12 hours of non-stop competition Saturday before all four competing Run Groups contest a final round of races Sunday morning to bring the Classic Sebring 12 Hour to a finish.

Vintage airplanes join the celebration on Friday after arriving throughout that morning at nearby Sebring Regional Airport. The traditional “Parade of Planes” from the airport to the Sebring competitor paddock is scheduled for Friday at 4:30 p.m. EST.