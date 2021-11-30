Triarsi enters three Ferrari GT3s in SRO for 2022

After a victory in its first GT3 outing at the Fanatec GT World Challenge America powered by AWS Sebring race in October, Triarsi Competizione is set to enter three Ferrari 488 GT3s for full, 2022 SRO campaigns.

Team principal and driver Onofrio Triarsi will be joined by Charlie Scardina in the Am division of the GTWCA series. Veteran professional driver Ryan Dalziel will join amateur Justin Wetherill in the Pro-Am class of GTWCA. Wetherill will also drive a third Ferrari in the GT America powered by AWS championship.

Triarsi Competizione has been highly successful in the Ferrari Challenge series for over a decade, but 2022 will mark the team’s debut in a GT3 championship series.

“I’m thrilled to lead the team’s expansion with our GT3 program, said Triarsi. “Racing is in Ferrari’s DNA and as a dealer, driver and brand ambassador, I believe the track is the ultimate showcase for enthusiasts to fully experience all that sets Ferrari apart”

Added Dalziel, “Triarsi Competizione has put together an amazing team for the 2022 season and the enthusiasm is quite contagious. I’m excited to be driving with Justin, who I coached in the Ferrari Challenge series, and really looking forward to bringing more Ferraris to the GTWCA field.”

Alongside its SRO 2022 commitments, Triarsi Competizione will support multiple cars in the Ferrari Challenge North America series.