McLaren secures majority ownership of AMSP

McLaren Racing, Sam Schmidt, and Ric Peterson have completed the contract that will see McLaren take a 75-percent ownership position in the Arrow McLaren SP team that competes in the NTT IndyCar Series.

The collaboration which began in 2020 that brought McLaren back to IndyCar came with the team wholly owned by Schmidt and Peterson. Announced in August, the sale of controlling interest in AMSP for an undisclosed sum will leave Schmidt and Peterson in place as 25-percent owners and in new oversight roles.

“The team will be governed by a five-person board, comprising three McLaren Racing appointees, Sam Schmidt and Ric Peterson and will be chaired by McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown,” AMSP confirmed. “Taylor Kiel, President of Arrow McLaren SP, will be accountable to Brown and the board for the overall operations and performance of the team.”

Having won two races and vied for the IndyCar championship with Pato O’Ward last season, AMSP moves into a new era of McLaren leadership with O’Ward and teammate Felix Rosenqvist as its full-time contenders.

Brown’s ongoing interest in adding a third Chevy-powered IndyCar entry is expected to see the car make part-time competition appearances in 2022, and the team is also expected to put its third entry to good use in testing as Chevy begins on-track development of the new-for-2023 hybrid 2.4-liter twin-turbo V6 motors and the spec energy recovery systems sourced by IndyCar.

Next on AMSP’s calendar is a test at Sebring on December 6 as former McLaren Formula 1 driver Stoffel Vandoorne makes his maiden IndyCar run with the team.