The Week In IndyCar, Nov 24, with Alexander Rossi

This edition of The Week In IndyCar guest show features Andretti Autosport’s Alexander Rossi, using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

We open with tales from Alex’s class win with Honda at the Baja 1000, move onto his assessment of the last two IndyCar seasons and his plan to turn his fortunes around in 2022, learn about the next new skill he wants to acquire, which IndyCar driver he’d want as a desert island companion, racing with a cactus in his lap, and more!