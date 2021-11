RACER’s Chris Medland joins us to discuss the Formula 1 season to date, the bitchiness that’s overtaken the sport of late, how the ongoing war between Max Verstappen/Red Bull and Lewis Hamilton/ Mercedes has altered the way F1 is being covered, which drivers behind Max and Lewis have caught Medland’s attention, the Andretti/Sauber acquisition ordeal, and we close with his thoughts on which IndyCar driver might be first to reach the F1 grid in the near future.