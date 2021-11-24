Askew rejoins Andretti Autosport for Formula E

Oliver Askew is returning to the team where he won the Indy Lights title in 2019 after being signed by Andretti Autosport to complete its FIA ABB Formula E roster. The Floridian joins Briton Jake Dennis for his first season of international competition in the all-electric open-wheel series.

“We’re happy to welcome Oliver back to the Andretti family to round out our Formula E driver line-up,” said Avalanche Andretti Autosport owner Michael Andretti. “We had a lot of success with Oliver back in 2019 when he won the Indy Lights Championship with us and we’re looking forward to introducing him to Formula E. He’s a hard worker and races smart, we’re confident he’ll apply that to this new opportunity. We’re also pretty excited to be able to field the first full-time American driver in such an exciting, international series.”

For Askew, who spent the last two years competing across the NTT IndyCar Series and IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship where he anchored the class-winning LMP3 entry at the Rolex 24 At Daytona, the move to Formula E provides an opportunity to demonstrate his skills in a deep and diverse talent pool.

“I am beyond excited to return home and join Andretti Autosport full time again for the 2022 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship,” Askew said. “I consider Andretti Autosport family and to be able to attack this chapter in my career with them means more than words can describe. To have a partner like Avalanche with us could not be a more perfect fit. Being the only confirmed driver to represent the United States in Formula E is something I am very proud of. I look forward to getting to work as soon as possible.”