Richard Petty Motorsports inks multi-year deal with new sponsor

Richard Petty Motorsports has picked up a significant backing for the No. 43 Chevrolet with FOCUSfactor signing on as a 26-race primary sponsor.

It is a multi-year deal between FOCUSfactor, a brain health supplement leader, and Richard Petty Motorsports. FOCUSfactor will make its first appearance on the car for the Busch Light Clash at the L.A. Coliseum in early February, followed by the season-opening Daytona 500. The company will also have branding on Erik Jones’ firesuit, crew member apparel, and the team pit box and hauler.

“NASCAR represents a very rich opportunity for FOCUSfactor,” said Jack Ross, chairman, and chief executive officer at Synergy CHC Corp. “To be partnered with Richard Petty Motorsports, and their rich history of excellence is an amazing opportunity for the FOCUSfactor brand. Having Erik Jones, a proven NASCAR Cup Series winner and one of NASCAR’s most talented young drivers, behind the wheel of our FOCUSfactor Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is something we are incredibly excited about.”

This will be the first time FOCUSfactor has had a partnership in NASCAR.

The ’22 season will be the second for Jones at Richard Petty Motorsports. He finished 24th in the standings last year. Dave Elenz moves into the Cup Series to serve as the team’s crew chief.

“We are looking forward to the 2022 season – part of that excitement is the rollout of the Next Gen car, but we are equally as excited to establish a new partnership with FOCUSfactor,” said Brian Moffitt, chief executive officer at Richard Petty Motorsports. “We await the opportunity to assist FOCUSfactor in leveraging our partnership across NASCAR and within the retail segment.”