Horner ‘officially warned’ by FIA over marshal comments

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was handed an official warning for his comments about a marshal ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix.

Horner claimed “a rogue marshal” had shown double waved yellow flags during qualifying that Max Verstappen missed, resulting in the championship leader getting a five-place grid penalty. After being summoned by the stewards for his comments potentially breaching the International Sporting Code, Horner apologized and was issued a warning.

“He explained that his reaction was one that was made under the pressure of competition following the penalty imposed on the driver of Car 33,” the stewards’ decision read. “The stewards explained that the marshal concerned was doing his job in precisely the manner prescribed in the International Sporting Code.

“Mr. Horner offered to apologize to the marshal concerned and to explain to the media that he meant no offense. He also offered to participate in the 2022 FIA International Stewards Program in early February. The stewards unreservedly accept Mr. Horner’s offer.”

Verstappen recovered from seventh on the grid to finish second and score the fastest lap at Losail, retaining an eight-point lead in the drivers’ championship.