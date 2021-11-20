Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Mark Sutton/Motorsport Images

Verstappen under investigation over yellow flag incident

By November 20, 2021 1:23 PM

Max Verstappen is under investigation for failing to respect yellow flags during qualifying at the Qatar Grand Prix.

Pierre Gasly’s front wing failed after he ran wide at the penultimate corner at the end of Q3, causing a right-front puncture and leaving the AlphaTauri driver limping on the pit straight. While yellow flags were shown and then cleared as Gasly moved, Verstappen then exited the final corner and passed the Frenchman’s stricken car on the run to the line.

Verstappen improved his lap time and on-board footage showed he appeared to remain flat out as he passed double-waved yellow flags from a marshal post on his left, although there was no warning on his dash in the cockpit.

The stewards have now summoned Verstappen for “alleged not respecting double waved yellow flags,” with a hearing to be held on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. local time.

Having qualified in second place, Verstappen is at risk of a grid penalty. Lewis Hamilton was handed a retrospective three-place grid penalty for not respecting a single-waved yellow flag in Austria last year, when the stewards found new onboard footage that showed he past yellow flags and didn’t slow. Verstappen himself also received the same punishment in 2019.

 

