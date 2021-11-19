SCCA refocuses road racing programs

Sports Car Club of America, Inc. has shifted its focus away from operating professional racing series, doubling down on its next era of grassroots road racing programs. An expanded operating agreement with Parella Motorsports Holdings (PMH) for SCCA Pro Racing, and the launch of SCCA’s new Enduro program highlight the revamped strategy leading into 2022.

Already executing on long-term licensing agreements with PMH for the promotion and commercial rights management of the Trans Am Series, Formula 4 (F4) United States Championship and Formula Regional Americas (FRA) series, SCCA has expanded the partnership to include the operation and staffing of all SCCA Pro Racing series activities.

Under the expanded agreement, PMH will assume responsibility for promotion, operating, staffing and commercial aspects of SCCA Pro Racing beginning in 2022, while sanction and FIA sporting oversight of the F4 U.S. and FRA Championships, and FIA International events, will remain with SCCA.

With the shift of series operations to PMH comes a leadership shift within SCCA, with VP of Road Racing Eric Prill now overseeing both professional and amateur road racing activities for the Club.

“Rolling the Club and Pro road racing programs into the same oversight structure makes a lot of sense for the organization, and Eric is the perfect guy to do it,” said Mike Cobb, SCCA President and CEO. “He joined staff on the professional side of our business nearly 25 years ago, and has been a driving force on the Club side for the last 15 — in all aspects, from marketing to business and event operations.”

A longtime SCCA participant in addition to his roles on staff, Prill moved from VP of Marketing Communications to lead program operations starting in 2015.

“SCCA Pro Racing has had mixed results over my tenure with the organization,” said Prill. “The new operating agreement with PMH allows the SCCA brand to remain involved in professional motorsports, but to focus on our core activities on programs for the general membership. For our team, that includes the existing Road Racing sprint programs and the developing Enduro program, which will launch in 2022.”

Along with Prill’s role to bridge SCCA’s club-based programs to SCCA Pro Racing’s interests, an additional staff shift will bridge SCCA’s track-based experiential programs with road racing competition programs. Jon Krolewicz, current Sr. Manager of Time Trials/Track Events, will add endurance and regional-based road racing to his portfolio moving forward as the new Sr. Manager of Regional Track Program Development.

“While the Enduro launch event at Sebring in early April is for a National Championship, the full program is also designed to be an entry point into wheel-to-wheel competition and a great resource for our Regions to provide racing opportunities across the country,” added Prill.

“There is a natural tie between Enduro and SCCA’s Time Trials, Track Events and Track Night in America Driven by Tire Rack programs. Jon has been instrumental in the successful launch, or re-launch, of these experiential programs, and his road racing background will be a great asset as SCCA Enduro comes to market.”

“I’m excited to be a part of these new efforts for regions and participants,” said Krolewicz. “The current set of Track Event and Time Trials programs were designed to increase SCCA offerings, and this is a great step forward to bring wheel-to-wheel racing events into that landscape, opening up even more opportunities and options for SCCA events at tracks.”

SCCA Pro Racing General Manager Sydney Davis Yagel will transition to a senior management role with PMH at the end of the year, continuing to work closely with Prill on SCCA Pro Racing initiatives. SCCA Road Racing Director Deanna Flanagan’s role leading the Summit Racing Equipment SCCA Road Racing program, including the U.S. Majors Tour, Hoosier Super Tour and National Championship Runoffs, remains unchanged.