MSR completes Acura DPi line-up with Blomqvist

Meyer Shank Racing has taken an aggressive approach to completing its roster for the No. 60 Acura ARX-05 DPi which competes in IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Having hired British rocket Oliver Jarvis as the first half of MSR’s new full-time duo, the team’s made another inspired signing with British-Swedish driver Tom Blomqvist (pictured above) to lead the program into 2022.

The 27-year-old son of rallying royalty Stig Blomqvist brings vast experience to MSR after serving as a factory BMW driver in the DTM, FIA World Endurance Championship, and the WeatherTech Championship, along with racing in the FIA Formula E series and a wide variety of international GT and prototype events.

Blomqvist also finished second in the LMP2 class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in August, and thoroughly impressed MSR in a recent test which led to his eventual acquisition by team owners Mike Shank and Jim Meyer.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining Meyer Shank Racing for the 2022 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship,” said Blomqvist. “MSR has proven itself as one of the top race teams in the U.S., and in the Acura DPi I’m fully confident that we have a fantastic foundation for success next year.

“I have previous experience of racing in the States from 2019, and in prototypes from this year in the WEC, so I’m hoping to utilize that experience so we can hit the ground running next year!”

Jarvis and Blomqvist replace the outgoing Dane Cameron, who is headed back to Roger Penske’s organization for the upcoming Porsche Penske Motorsports LMDh program, and Olivier Pla, whose time with MSR came to an end before last weekend’s season finale at Petit Le Mans.

Helio Castroneves and Simon Pagenaud, MSR’s NTT IndyCar Series drivers, are expected to complete the team’s IMSA needs for the long races on the WeatherTech Championship calendar.