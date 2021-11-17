Dallara's dePonti joins list of speakers for Online Race Industry Week

Stefano dePonti, CEO & GM of Dallara US, has joined the list of featured webinar speakers for EPARTRADE’s 2nd Annual Online Race Industry Week, Nov 29-Dec 3, 2021.

DePonti has been in the racing industry for more than 30 years working among various motor sports companies in Europe and all over the world including Formula 1. He joined Dallara in 2001 and is presently the CEO and General Manager of Dallara USA based in Speedway, Indiana. Every race weekend, approximately 300 Dallara cars run on tracks around the world in various formulas. The company is present in all Formula 3 championships and is the sole supplier of cars for the IndyCar Series, Indy Lights, Formula 2, Super Formula and Renault Sport Series.

Other newly announced speakers include Richard Marshall, co-owner of the World of Outlaws Stenhouse Jr. Marshall Racing Team and Clauson-Marshall Racing; Frederic Lequien, CEO of the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC); and Chris Stewart, founder of Gridlife.

One Zoom link provides access to the entire week of webinars. There is no charge to attend.

