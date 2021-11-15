Pastrana wins from pole, Busch P7 to P4 in Arizona Nitro Rallycross final

Travis Pastrana capped off a dominant weekend and captured his first win of the series from pole position in Sunday afternoon’s Nitro Rallycross Arizona final.

The series creator, action sports phenom, and driver of the No. 199 Subaru Motorsports Impreza was hungry for his first win after coming up short at the first two rounds of the season. “It’s about time, really. If you design the track and create the rules you should be able to win the…” Pastrana smiled jokingly. “It’s a dream come true for me to see the crowd here; to see this sport come to fruition. I think it’s only the beginning.”

CHILLS! TP GETS THE WIN 🏆 pic.twitter.com/UJ2CU5GVXs — Nitro Rallycross (@NitroRallycross) November 14, 2021

Throughout the weekend Pastrana emphasized the importance of starting on the pole and having inside position going into turn one: a goal that he was able to deliver on, beginning with winning Saturday’s battle bracket and giving him grid position choice going into the heat races Sunday. From there he was able to control the position through the heat and ultimately in the final as well. “Timmy [Hansen] has been getting great starts all week, but the Subaru came off the line enough there,” Pastrana noted.

A big draw for fans last weekend was the addition of two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch to the entry list in the No. 51 ZipRecruiter #GONITRO Impreza. With no prior rallycross experience, Busch dove in and got up to speed quickly finishing fourth after narrowly making the final and starting seventh.

“That was a lot of fun. As soon as my guys were telling me ‘P4, good job’ I was like, ‘Damnit, it wasn’t third’ at least be on the podium, you know,” Busch remarked after the race. “I certainly have a long way to go. We’re not even to the tip of the mountain yet, but [I] certainly would enjoy the opportunity to come back and run some more.”

IndyCar and NASCAR Xfinity driver Sage Karam grabbed the win in the NRX Next series race with his No. 24 Dreyer Reinbold Racing entry. Karam securied his third gold medal in a row and said that he’s targeting the championship and a NRX Supercar ride for next year.

A final aside would be the overwhelming crowd support for the Pit Viper Shades happy hour that showcased a “race” with a field full of used Chrysler PT Cruisers. Needless to say, not all of the cars survived the outing…

Next up, Nitro Rallycross heads to Glen Helen Raceway in southern California Nov. 20-21