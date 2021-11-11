Wilson lands crew chief role with Burton

Brian Wilson has been named crew chief at Wood Brothers Racing for the No. 21 Ford Mustang driven by Harrison Burton.

The 2022 season will be Wilson’s first as a NASCAR Cup Series crew chief, although he filled in for Paul Wolfe on Brad Keselowski’s No. 2 team for four races in 2017. It is also going to be Burton’s rookie season.

For Wood Brothers Racing, it’s a fresh start with the crew chief and driver. Wilson slides over from Team Penske, the alliance partner of Wood Brothers, replacing Jonathan Hassler, who moved to Team Penske to work with Ryan Blaney. Burton replaces Matt DiBenedetto, who drove the car for two seasons.

Wilson has spent the last three seasons in the NASCAR Xfinity Series working with Austin Cindric at Team Penske. The duo won 13 races in three seasons and the 2020 championship. They were the runner-up in the championship to Daniel Hemric in a battle off the final corner on the last lap last weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

Wilson became a crew chief at Team Penske in 2016 and worked with multiple drivers in the No. 22 Ford Mustang from 2016-2018. In 163 starts, Wilson has 23 wins with four different drivers (Joey Logano; Blaney; Keselowski; Cindric).

Team Penske has 81 wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, with 23 coming from a Wilson-led team. He is a three-time champion in the series with the 2020 driver title as well as the 2020 and ’21 owner titles.

Before becoming a crew chief, Wilson was a race engineer in the NASCAR Cup Series for five consecutive years on Keselowski’s No. 2 team. Wilson was a team member when Keselowski won the 2012 Cup Series championship – the first in the series for Roger Penske.

Wilson was also an engineer on Keselowski’s championship-winning team in 2010 in the Xfinity Series.