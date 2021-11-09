High Class confirms 2022 full-season IMSA LMP2 entry

High Class Racing will field a full-time entry in the LMP2 class of the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship for the 2022 season. Anders Fjordbach and Dennis Andersen will share the team’s ORECA 07 for the year. Additional drivers for the endurance rounds are yet to be announced.

The Danish team ran the 2021 Rolex 24 at Daytona earlier this year with Robert Kubica and Ferdinand Habsburg. The team completed just 56 laps before retiring with a gearbox issue.

Fjordbach and Andersen have shared a car together since 2017, when the team raced in the European Le Mans Series in a Dallara P217. They have spent the last two years racing in the World Endurance Championship with an ORECA 07.

The team’s WEC campaign featured Jan Magnussen and Kubica, who replaced Magnussen for the final two rounds of the season in Bahrain. The team ended the season fourth in the LMP2 Pro/Am category.

In four starts at the 24 Hours of Le Mans the team has a best finish of fourth, which came in 2021 with Andersen, Marco Sorensen, and Ricky Taylor. Fjordbach raced with the father-son duo of Kevin and Jan Magnussen – one of the few times that Fjordbach and Andersen did not share a car.

While endurance drivers are to be confirmed, it is no secret that the Danish team prefers to install fellow Danish racers into their cars. However, Kubica’s previous experience with the team at Daytona likely puts his name into the running.