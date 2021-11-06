Mark Miles to speak at EPARTRADE Online Race Industry Week

Mark Miles, President & CEO, IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway, has joined the growing list of featured webinar speakers during the 2nd Annual Online Race Industry Week, Monday through Friday, November 29 – December 3, 2021.

Miles is President and Chief Executive Officer of Penske Entertainment Corp., comprised of Georgetown Realty, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, IndyCar, IMS Productions, and various other business entities.

Prior to joining Penske Entertainment Corp., from January 2006 through December 2012, Miles was President and Chief Executive Officer of Central Indiana Corporate Partnership, Inc., a non-profit, regional alliance of corporate CEOs and university presidents focused on long-term growth and economic development throughout the Central Indiana region, including strategic priorities as wide-ranging as human capital (education), entrepreneurship and innovation, government reform, and mass transit.

In 2008, Miles led a successful effort to earn Indianapolis the right to host Super Bowl XLVI. He was Chairman of the Board of the 2012 Super Bowl Host Committee, with 18 staff members and thousands of volunteers, and which served as an extension of the National Football League in the local community to centralize planning and execution of the 2012 Super Bowl event.

In conjunction with the 2012 Super Bowl, Miles spearheaded a civic effort known as the Legacy Project to effect positive change throughout the surrounding community. Legacy Project work done on the Near Eastside of Indianapolis created a lasting legacy and impact far beyond game week – with special emphasis on Youth Education Town and revitalization of the East 10th Street business district.

He also has served as CEO of the Association of Tennis Professionals, and as Executive Director of Corporate Relations for Eli Lilly and Company. Miles serves on numerous civic and non-profit boards and committees.

One Zoom link provides access to the entire week of webinars. Click here to register. There is no charge to attend.

For more information, click here.