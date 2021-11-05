Ganassi plans five-car Indy entry

Chip Ganassi Racing will prepare five cars for the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500.

The decision suggests seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson will enter “The Greatest Spectacle In Racing’ for the first time in the No. 48 CGR Honda, as the team adds a fifth car to its Speedway roster for Tony Kanaan. The 2013 Indy 500 winner signed a two-year deal to race the No. 48 on the ovals and would need the team to field a fifth entry to meet the terms of the contract.

“We’re running five cars,” Ganassi told RACER.

No timeline has been given for a formal confirmation of Johnson’s Indy 500 plans, or Kanaan’s schedule for next season.

CGR has rarely expanded beyond four cars at the Indy 500. It’s only instance of running five came in 2015 with the addition of Sebastian Saavedra’s AFS Racing entry to its four full-time cars. CGR’s last Indy 500 pole was earned in May with Scott Dixon, and last win came in 2012 when Dario Franchitti scored his third victory at the Speedway.