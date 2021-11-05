Forgeline adds to Trans Am's new TA wheel package

Forgeline has joined the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli as an Authorized Wheel Supplier of Trans Am in a multi-year deal beginning with the 2022 season.

The announcement comes just a day after Pirelli revealed its new 18-inch tire for the TA class. The new Forgeline TA3R wheel- designed, engineered and manufactured in the United States specifically for TA- will complete the updated tire package.

Over the course of the last year, the full Pirelli and Forgeline package was successfully tested on track by Pirelli and CD Racing with the combination creating a range of advantages and performance gains, including significantly reduced lap times.

“We are very excited to welcome Forgeline as a valued Trans Am partner,” said John Clagett, Trans Am Race Company president. “With the new updates, the Trans Am class cars will pick up speed, and also improve driveability and reduce heat to the wheel, tire and brakes. Once the cars have been tuned to the new tire, the class will become the fastest GT class in the world, while continuing to have the least amount of driver aids.”

Teams can further personalize the new Forgeline wheel with custom powder coating in any combination of team-specified colors.

Forgeline will also offer wheels for the Production classes (XtremeGT, SuperGT, GT).

“Manufacturing wheels for the next generation of Trans Am racing is literally the realization of our childhood dreams,” said Forgeline Founder and Global Sales Manager Steve Schardt. “Dave Schardt (Forgeline President) and I have always been racing fans, and we grew up watching Trans Am racing in the 1980s and 1990s. We couldn’t be more excited about this opportunity to help Trans Am competitors move their performance threshold to the next level!”

The TA3R wheel is a three piece wheel comprised of a wheel center that is precision-machined from a 6061-T6 aerospace forging mated to modular 6061-T6 spun aluminum outer barrels and assembled with high-tech titanium fasteners. The TA3R was engineered through hours of Finite Element Analysis (FEA) specific to the geometry and cornering load demands of the Trans Am TA race cars.

Forgeline formed in 1994 with the express purpose of building custom lightweight forged wheels for road racing applications. For almost three decades since, Forgeline has applied its racing experience and passion for motorsport toward designing and building wheels that can withstand the extreme demands of sports car racing. With an unwavering commitment to strength, safety and performance, Forgeline has earned its place on high performance race cars all over the world. The latest evolution of Forgeline’s GT wheel development program that has previously given birth to a long line of race-winning road course racing wheels.

The National and West Coast Trans Am drivers will wrap up its 2021 season this weekend (Nov. 5-7) at Circuit of The Americas for the Heacock Classic for Trans Am as part of the Austin SpeedTour. Live timing and scoring will be available at www.gotransam.com/livetiming.