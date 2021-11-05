Doug Yates to speak at EPARTRADE Online Race Industry Week

Doug Yates, President & CEO, Roush Yates Engines, has joined the list of featured webinar speakers during the 2nd Annual Online Race Industry Week, November 29 – December 3, 2021.

Doug Yates has been around engines for as long as he can remember. You could say it’s in his DNA. This comes as no surprise when you happen to be the son of a legendary engine builder and NASCAR team owner Robert Yates.

With a passion for racing and making horsepower, Doug not only carries on a deep-rooted father-and-son heritage of winning, he continues to provide the vision for growth in the development of high-performance engines and CNC manufacturing as a respected businessman.

Born and raised in the heart of Charlotte, NC, Doug attended North Carolina State University and earned a degree in mechanical engineering in 1990, and in 2015 was inducted into the MAE Hall of Fame. With his education in hand, coupled with a keen fascination with making horsepower and his desire to push innovation, Doug soon became head engine builder at Robert Yates Racing.

By 1999, Doug’s knowledge and responsibility led him to one of his proudest on-track moments when Robert Yates Racing and team driver Dale Jarrett won the overall Winston Cup (now NASCAR Cup) championship.

In 2003, Jack Roush and Robert Yates were the only teams building Ford engines in NASCAR’s premier series. In an effort to combine knowledge and technology, the men joined forces and formed Roush Yates Engines, becoming the exclusive Ford Engine Builder for NASCAR, led by President & CEO Doug Yates.

In 2009, Doug purchased his father’s half of Roush Yates Engines to become a co-owner in the company. Today, Doug leads a staff of 200 employees. His leadership continues to provide growth in two state-of- the-art facilities; Roush Yates Engines and Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions.

One Zoom link provides access to the entire week of webinars. Click here to register. There is no charge to attend.

For more information, click here.